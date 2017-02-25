Buhari shameless, nepotistic: His cabal; family affairs

mamman daura

1.Mamman Daura-(former spokesman of Kaduna mafia, leader of the cabal).Buhari’s nephew.

2. Abba Kyari-Buharis chief of staff

3.Col. Abubakar-ADC to Buhari. Married to the daughter of Buharis elder sister

4. Sabiu Yusuf (aka Tunde nicknamed after Tunde Idiagbon).-PA to Buhari grandson to Buharis sister. Sabiu and his uncle Mamman Daura lives in glass house, closest residence to the president

5. Kabir Daura- Mamman Daura’s 21year old son. PA to Buhari. Announced his own appointment via twitter

6. Amina Zakari- Buhari’s niece, daughter of his elder sister. Former acting Inec boss, now INEC commissioner and defacto INEC national chairman and undertaker for Buhari.

7. Musa Bello-His father is Buhari’s friend. FCT minister.

8. Suleiman Adamu Kazaure-minister for water affair(younger brother of Amina Zakari)

9. Zainab Ahmed-Minister and El Rufai’s cousin

10. Malam Lawal Abdullahi Kazaure-Scop-State chief of protocol married to Mamman Daura’s daughter

11. Malam El Rufai-Governor of Kaduna State

12. Lawal Daura-From Daura DG SSS

13. Ahmed Idris-Accountant general of the federation

14. Col. Ali-DG Customs

15. Gen. Buratai- Army chief

16. Lt Gen Danbazau

17. Ibrahim Magu-Efcc Chief

18. Baba Gana Kingibe

