Buhari shameless, nepotistic: His cabal; family affairs

1.Mamman Daura-(former spokesman of Kaduna mafia, leader of the cabal).Buhari’s nephew.
2. Abba Kyari-Buharis chief of staff
3.Col. Abubakar-ADC to Buhari. Married to the daughter of Buharis elder sister
4. Sabiu Yusuf (aka Tunde nicknamed after Tunde Idiagbon).-PA to Buhari grandson to Buharis sister. Sabiu and his uncle Mamman Daura lives in glass house, closest residence to the president
5. Kabir Daura- Mamman Daura’s 21year old son. PA to Buhari. Announced his own appointment via twitter
6. Amina Zakari- Buhari’s niece, daughter of his elder sister. Former acting Inec boss, now INEC commissioner and defacto INEC national chairman and undertaker for Buhari.
7. Musa Bello-His father is Buhari’s friend. FCT minister.
8. Suleiman Adamu Kazaure-minister for water affair(younger brother of Amina Zakari)
9. Zainab Ahmed-Minister and El Rufai’s cousin
10. Malam Lawal Abdullahi Kazaure-Scop-State chief of protocol married to Mamman Daura’s daughter
11. Malam El Rufai-Governor of Kaduna State
12. Lawal Daura-From Daura DG SSS
13. Ahmed Idris-Accountant general of the federation