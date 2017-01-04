Forgive and forget – Group tells Southern Kaduna inidigenes

Abdullahi also commended the Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai for his role in brokering the peace deal.



The umbrella body of the Fulani herdsmen, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has agreed to end any form of attack in Southern Kaduna.

News of a peace pact between Fulani herdsmen and people of Southern Kaduna was met with excitement by those observing the gruesome killings in the area.

According to reports, over 800 people have lost their lives in series of attacks on Southern Kaduna and properties worth millions of Naira destroyed.

Speaking on the peace pact, the Deputy National Secretary of MACBAN, Ibrahim Abdullahi called on the people of Southern Kaduna to forgive all that happened, Guardian reports.

Abdullahi also commended the Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai for his role in brokering the peace deal.

He said “This crisis will never end if you think you would go and revenge what happened to you. So, we are appealing to all parties to sheath their swords and embrace peace. We want to also support the steps so far taken by the government of Kaduna State, and all the security agencies in order to return normalcy to the area. We call on leaders in particular, political, religious and otherwise to desist from making inflammatory speeches that could escalate the situation. There should be no hate speeches … We inherited a peaceful Southern Kaduna and I don’t think we are sensible if we bequeath to our children and grandchildren a Southern Kaduna that is fighting itself.”

Responding to reports of the ceasefire, the President of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), Solomon Musa, described it as a welcome development.

On his part, the Chairman, Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association, Kafanchan Chapter, Reverend Father Williams Abba wondered why the Federal Government alleged did nothing to save lives in Southern Kaduna.

Abba also said “The primary duty of government is the protection of lives and property. The state government has been slow, lackluster and lackadaisical in its response, whenever there is an attack. On many occasions, the governor will not visit the affected areas after the crises.

“The victims are internally displaced without adequate relief materials from the state government. They have not been compensated or resettled till date. Their children are still wandering without schools to attend. Their farm produce are being stolen by the herdsmen because our people are too afraid to go to the farms for fear of attacks by the Fulani herdsmen.”

Courtesy Pulse.ng