How Buhari mismanaged PTF

***What happened was that he followed the wrong procedure initially. He brought in the late Ahmad Salihijo without informing us. We just saw these boys in the meeting. We asked him, who are these boys? He said that they were just helping him to take notes. We didn’t know that he engaged them as consultants without our knowledge and consent because we are all members. I told him that it was wrong. As trustees, if something went wrong, we were the people that would be prosecuted, not any other person. I asked them to change the procedure and they were not ready to change it. I said ok, bye, bye. It was good that I left because after I left they had changed so many things to conform to what I was telling them. So, I am happy that I was responsible for something that was good for the country.-Group Captain Usman Jubril(a fighter pilot and retired Air Force Officer, former governor of Kaduna State)

*** When Usman Jubril resigned as Governor of the old Kaduna State, he had only N300 in his bank account and no vehicle to convey his children to school.

***Members of PTF board-Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (rtd.) – Executive Chairman, Mallam Yahaya Gusau, Ahmed Talib, Rufus F. Giwa, Prof. J. P. Clark, Prof. Chimere Ikoku, D. B. Zang, Tayo Akpata and Group Captain Jubril Aminu(resigned). All of them have passed except Buhari and Clark

1. Ptf interim management committee instituted- On July 7, 1999 by Obasanjo, adviced Obasanjo to “set up a high powered judicial panel to recover the huge public fund and to take necessary action against any officer, consultant or contractor whose negligence resulted in this colossal loss of public funds.”

2. Membersof the ptf panel set up by Obasanjo as recommended by the interim committee- Dr. Haroun Adamu as Chairman, and Alhaji Abdu Abdurrahim, Mr Achana Gaius Yaro, Edward Eguavoen, Mr. T. Andrew Adegboro and Mr. Baba Goni Machina as members. Mandate: The panel engaged while carrying out its obligations, engaged three management consulting firms to verify all payments made to PTF from inception to September 30, 1999.

3. Findings: The report disclosed that the sum of N25, 758, 532, 448 (about N26 billion) was mismanaged by the Afri-Project Consortium (APC), a company contracted by the PTF as management and project consultant when Buhari was the chairman.

4. Afri-Project Consortium(APC) is a front for Buhari. The owner is Late Ahmed Salihijo, his inlaw.

5. Buhari delegated to the Afri-Project Consortium the power of Engineer in all appropriate project requiring such power, which made them assume absolute powers to initiate, approve and execute all projects by the PTF.

6. The mismanagement of funds under Buhari’s chairmanship of the PTF was carried out by the APC (the company) in their capacity as management and project consultants. Both their management services fee and budget for various projects executed during the existence of the PTF were greatly overpriced.

7. On the day the panel was set up to probe Buhari’s ptf, the Ahmed Salihijo died.

8. The Committee during verification discovered that the consulting firms had overcharged PTF for their services to the tune of N2, 057, 550, 062. Also, while intervening on behalf of the PTF in the road and waterways, education, food, health, and other sectors, the company, according to the report, inflated all the prices.

9. For APC(the company) intervention in the health sector, was paid N9 billion in total, and the projects were executed by the APC and PTF in-house staff, where loss of billions of naira were recorded due to price inflation of products and services.

10. The committee also discovered that the APC (Company) bought spectacle frames of between N80 to N880, for N1, 900 each.

11. Ambulances were purchased at N13 million per unit, instead of N3 million. And then price inflation of drugs were done to the tune of N1.5 billion.

12. The report further revealed that the PTF lost money to the tune of N3.5 billion from its bank account operations and that PTF operated its bank accounts under three different categories: Administration, Project and Treasury accounts, and the loss of money to these accounts were said to have been due to “overcharge on Cost of Turnover (CoT), non-payment of interest on current account balances as stipulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), short payment of interest on deposited funds, and other various discrepancies.”

13. “In this project sector there was total variation of contract sums of N68 billion. These variations were not done with properly priced bills of quantities and approved civil contracts procedure as stipulated by government regulations. Taking the experience of what has been discovered after verification of various contracts awarded by PTF the minimum potential recovery will be about 15%. This estimated percentage will be about N10 billion. The verification of this project sector was about to take off when the committee members were replaced,” the report stated.