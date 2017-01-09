My amiable friend and companion former governor A.A. Kure is gone-IBB

“The sudden death of former Governor of Niger State, Engineer, Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure, this afternoon in Germany comes to me in a great Shock but as a believer, ‘ All souls must taste dead’ sooner or later”. said former Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

In Condelence to the Family of the deceased, Government and people of Niger State, General Babangida, said: ” My amiable Friend and Companion is gone. We that were left behind are on transit sooner or later”.

He prayed for Allah mercy and forgiveness for the late Abdulkadir Kure and urged the family, people of Niger State and Nigeria at large to take heart and pray for him in his journey to the great beyond.

SIGNED.

MEDIA OFFICE,

GENERAL IBRAHIM BADAMASI BABANGIDA.

FORMER MILITARY PRESIDENT

NO. 1, UPHILL DRIVE, MINNA,

NIGER STATE.

