Nigeria: Pastor Remains Strong in Faith Despite Boko Haram Burning Down Church

A Nigerian pastor who has suffered many trials due to terrorist group Boko Haram continues to have unwavering faith.

ChristianToday.com reports that the church of Pastor Aminu Sule from the village of Dematuru in Yobe State, Nigeria, was bombed and destroyed by Boko Haram militants in 2011. Many Christians in the region fled the persecution, but Sule felt called to stay.

“Many people left Dematuru because of the levels of persecution, but I said no – I cannot leave my church. I am supposed to be the last person to close the church, if it is necessary,” he said. “I cannot leave my church because I am the pastor. In the Bible, it says ‘The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.’ If I run away and leave my congregation, what will I say to them? How could I preach dependence on God?”

Three other Christian families decided to stay with Sule and his family. Sule’s two sons were very scared in the wake of the attack. They couldn’t eat for days because of their fear.

“But I encouraged them, even though they are children, to know that God is in control of all situations,” Sule said.

Now, years after the attack, Sule’s church has been rebuilt and he continues to put his hope in God.

“I knew that people were interceding, praying and asking God for protection for my life. Prayer is very powerful, it has no boundary,” he said.

Pray for Christians in Nigeria to be free from fear despite the violence and destruction that is prevalent around them.